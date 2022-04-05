Russia-Ukraine War

Biden Admin. to Send $100M in Javelin Missiles to Ukraine

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Biden administration pledged Tuesday night $100 million in defense aid for Ukraine to be used for Javelin anti-tank missiles.  

The announcement follows repeated pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for more weapons to fight Russian forces that invaded on Feb. 24 — and after he detailed alleged war crimes in the city of Bucha to the U.N. Security Council.

Earlier this month, the United States said it was providing $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine that included laser-guided rocket systems, armed drones, ammunition and other equipment. 

Since February, the United States has provided the country with more than $2 billion in aid.

Read more from NBCNews.com.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine War
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us