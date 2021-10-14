Biden Commission Releases Research Into Possible Supreme Court Expansion

President Joe Biden’s commission on the Supreme Court on Thursday released its initial findings based on months of public hearings and research, laying out arguments related to expanding the size of the court and other issues.

The documents laid out various arguments around reforming the Supreme Court, but made no recommendations. The commission will meet Friday to discuss the findings and begin work on a draft report that will be discussed at a separate meeting.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The group is charged with presenting a final report to Biden by mid-November.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.