Capitol Riot

Biden Declines Trump Request to Withhold White House Records From Jan. 6 Committee

The move sets up a legal showdown between the current and former president over executive privilege

President Donald Trump (left) and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (right).
The White House on Friday formally blocked an attempt by former President Donald Trump to withhold documents from Congress related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, setting up a legal showdown between the current and former president over executive privilege.

In a letter to the National Archives obtained by NBC News, White House Counsel Dana Remus rejected Trump’s attorneys' attempt to withhold documents requested by the House Select Committee regarding the then-president’s activities on Jan. 6, writing that “President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified as to any of the documents.”

Starting with President Trump’s “Save America Rally” speech, to rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol and ending with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the U.S., here’s a look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

