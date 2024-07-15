Biden says his ‘mental acuity has been pretty damn good' in defending his decision to stay in the race

After tempering attacks on Donald Trump following Saturday’s assassination attempt, President Joe Biden plunged back into campaign mode Monday, defending his decision to remain in the race despite calls for him to exit.

In an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt, Biden at times grew combative and said he isn't leaving the race even though some Democratic leaders have expressed fears that he can't win.

“I’m old,” Biden said. “But I’m only three years older than Trump, number one. And number two, my mental acuity has been pretty damn good. I’ve gotten more done than any president has in a long time in three-and-a-half years. I’m willing to be judged on that.”

“I understand why people say, ‘God, he’s 81 years old. Whoa. What’s he gonna be when he’s 83 years old, 84 years?’ It’s a legitimate question to ask."

Biden’s interview is the latest in a series of events, rallies and Q&As he’s done since his dismal performance during his debate with Trump on June 27. Alarmed by his halting delivery, some Democratic lawmakers have questioned whether he has the vigor needed to carry the fight against Trump.

Biden reiterated in the interview that he’s staying put.

Democratic voters picked him to head the ticket during the primary season, he said.

“I listen to them,” he said.

Holt asked the president who he consults when it comes to issues like remaining in the race or dropping out.

“Me,” Biden said. “I’ve been doing this a long time.”

