Biden: New Sanctions Target Russia's Banks, Elites, Tech Imports

President Joe Biden announced sweeping new sanctions against Russia on Thursday, targeting the country's biggest banks and slapping on new export controls meant to starve Russia’s industries and military of U.S. semiconductors and other high-tech components.

Biden said the U.S. and its allies will limit Russia’s ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds and yen, limiting Russia's ability to do business in the global economy.

"This is going to impose severe costs on the Russian economy both immediately and over time," Biden said. "We have purposefully designed these sanctions to maximize the long term impact on Russia and to minimize the impact on the United States and our allies."

