Biden Not Getting Intel Reports Because Trump Officials Deny He Won

The Trump administration's unwillingness to acknowledge that former Vice President Joe Biden won the election has led to an unusual restriction on the flow of national security information to the president-elect.

In a statement to NBC News, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said it will not interface with the Biden transition until the General Services Administration decides it's clear who won, a process known as "ascertainment."

"ODNI follows the statutory direction provided in the Presidential Transition Act, which requires ascertainment of the candidate by the administrator of GSA prior to supporting a potential presidential transition," the statement said. "ODNI would not have contact with any transition team until notified by the GSA administrator."

