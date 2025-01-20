Inauguration Day

Fauci, Jan. 6 committee members receive preemptive pardons from Biden

With just hours remaining in office, the president issued the pardons to protect people Donald Trump had threatened

By Rebecca Shabad | NBC News

President Joe Biden in Washington on Nov. 7.
Andrew Harnik / Getty Images file

With just a few hours remaining in office, President Joe Biden issued a slew of pardons Monday morning to preemptively protect people President-elect Donald Trump had threatened.

Biden pardoned former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci, members and staff on the committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan police officers who testified before that committee.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

