President Joe Biden is set to award the highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 19 people at the White House on Saturday

The list of 19 recipients includes renowned athletes such as Lionel Messi and life-long politicians such as Hillary Clinton.

According to the White House, the 19 individuals "made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavor."

Biden is also set to award three medals posthumously. The list includes former U.S. Secretary of Defense Ashton Baldwin Carter, women's rights activist Fannie Lous Hamer, former U.S. Attorney General Robert Francis Kennedy Sr. and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development George W. Romney.

The medals are awarded by the president to individuals who have had significant cultural impacts or made great contributions to the country or the world.

Here's the full list of the 2025 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients:

José Andrés

José Andrés, a renowned Spanish-America chef and restaurateur who has received several James Beard awards, "popularized the cooking of his native Spain in his adopted home of the United States," the White House said.

Andrés is the founder of the World Central Kitchen, and "has revolutionized the way food aid reaches communities affected by natural disasters and conflict around the world," The White House added.

Bono

Born Paul David Hewson, Bono is the frontman for the legendary rock band U2 and is also a pioneer against AIDS and poverty.

According to the White House, Bono "brought together politicians from opposing parties to create the United States PEPFAR AIDS program, and is co-founder of campaigning organizations ONE and (RED)."

Ashton Baldwin Carter (posthumous)

Ashton Baldwin Carter served as the Former U.S. Secretary of Defense under former President Barack Obama.

Carter "devoted his career to making the nation safer for all," the White House said. "Throughout his career, he served under 11 Secretaries of Defense in both Democratic and Republican administrations."

Hillary Rodham Clinton

Former Secretary of State, First Lady and U.S. Senator Hillary Clinton "became the first woman nominated for president by a major United States political party," the White House said.

Michael J. Fox

Actor Michael J. Fox, best known for his roles as "Marty McFly" in the movie trilogy "Back to the Future," is a recipient of five Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Grammy Award.

Fox "is a world-renowned advocate for Parkinson’s disease research and development," the White House said.

Tim Gill

Tim Gill is an American entrepreneur who became one of the first openly gay people to be on the Forbes 400 of America's richest people.

"After transforming the publishing industry through groundbreaking software, he leveraged his success to secure key victories in the fight for marriage equality and anti-discrimination protections," the White House said.

Jane Goodall

Ethologist and conservationist Jane Goodall's research "transformed our understanding of primates and human evolution," the White House said.

Goodall "is a passionate advocate for empowering individuals and communities to protect and preserve the natural world," the White House added.

Fannie Lou Hamer (posthumous)

Fannie Lou Hamer was a women's rights and voting activist who " transformed the struggle for racial justice in America," the White House said.

Hamer is the founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, where she challenged the exclusion of Black voices in the political system and laid the groundwork for the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson

Retired basketball player Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who led the Los Angeles Lakers to five championships, "is a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist who supports underserved communities through his Magic Johnson Foundation," the White House said.

Robert F. Kennedy (posthumous)

Former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy Sr. "fiercely combatted racial segregation, and as a United States Senator who sought to address poverty and inequality in the country," the White House said.

Kennedy's "legacy continues to inspire those committed to justice, equality, and public service," the White House added.

Ralph Lauren

Legendary American fashion designer Ralph Lauren "redefined the fashion industry with a lifestyle brand that embodies timeless elegance and American tradition," the White House said.

Lauren "has influenced culture, business, and philanthropy, notably in the fight against cancer and the preservation of the Star-Spangled Banner," the White House added.

Lionel Messi

Former Real Madrid star and current Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi is the most decorated football player in history.

Messi "supports healthcare and education programs for children around the world through the Leo Messi Foundation and serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador," the White House said.

William Sanford Nye

Bill Nye, best known for his role in his namesake TV educational show "Bill Nye the Science Guy", has influenced generations of students across the U.S. and beyond.

"His dedication to science education continues through his work as CEO of the Planetary Society and as a vocal advocate for space exploration and environmental stewardship," the White House said.

George W. Romney (posthumous)

George W. Romney was the chairman of American Motors Corporation, Governor of Michigan, and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. He was the father of former U.S. Senator Mitt Romney.

David M. Rubenstein

David Rubenstein is the co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group. Rubenstein "built one of the most successful global investment firms," the White House said.

Rubenstein is "renowned for his philanthropy and generous support for the restoration of historic landmarks and the country’s cultural institutions," The White House added.

George Soros

Billionaire George Soros is a Hungarian-American philanthropist who founded the Open Society Foundation in 1993. The foundation focuses on providing financial support to civil societies around the world that advance justice, education, public health and independent media.

"Through his network of foundations, Soros has supported organizations, and projects across the world that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice," the White House said.

George Stevens, Jr.

Writer, playwright, director and producer George Stevens Jr. is the founder of the American Film Institute.

Stevens has "illuminated American ideals of racial equity and justice for half-a-century," the White House said. "His award-winning career has been dedicated to preserving and celebrating American film and the performing arts, including founding the American Film Institute and creating the Kennedy Center Honors."

Denzel Washington

Renowned American actor and director Denzel Washington has won two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, two Golden Globes, and the 2016 Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award.

Washington is best known for his roles in movies such as 1989's "Glory," 1992's "Malcolm X," and 2001's "Training Day."

Anna Wintour

Renowned fashion icon Anna Wintour has led Vogue as editor-in-chief since 1988.

Wintour is a "champion for philanthropic causes" and the "leading architect behind the annual Met Gala fundraiser and chief content officer of Condé Nast.," the White House said.