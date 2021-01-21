FBI

Biden to Keep Christopher Wray on as FBI Director

Some influential voices have been critical of the FBI's response to the riot at the Capitol

FBI Director Christopher Wray, testifies during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing titled Threats to the Homeland, in Dirksen Senate Office Building on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/Pool

President Joe Biden will keep Christopher Wray on as FBI director, a White House official told NBC News on Thursday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki prompted some raised eyebrows in law enforcement and intelligence circles on Wednesday when she declined to say in a news briefing whether Biden had confidence in Wray.

The inspectors general of the Justice Department and other federal agencies are reviewing how the FBI, Pentagon and other law enforcement agencies prepared for security at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, when rioters stormed in and disrupted the electoral vote count. Some influential voices have been critical of the FBI's response to the riot.

Wray, who has six years left in his 10-year term, had no indication that Biden or his team was dissatisfied with him, a senior FBI official said Wednesday night, adding that “the sentiments shared have all been positive.”

