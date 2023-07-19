Big food news: Sally's Apizza to open in Boston's Seaport District

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Connecticut restaurant that is often mentioned as being one of the best places in the country for pizza is coming to the Boston waterfront.

According to a page within its website, Sally's Apizza is planning to open in the city's Seaport District, saying that it looks to open sometime in 2024 while also showing an aerial picture of Fan Pier, though an exact address has not been given as of yet. It looks like this will be the second location of the pizza spot in the Greater Boston area, as another is slated to open at Woburn Village this year, and both will be joining the original in New Haven along with ones in Fairfield and Stamford. (Others are also in the works for Newington, Norwalk, and Wethersfield.)

Sally's Apizza, which first opened in 1938 and came under new ownership a few years ago, is one of several New Haven spots--including Pepe's and Modern--that are famous for their pizza, and Sally's and Pepe's use coal-fired ovens for their pizzas while all three use brick ovens which help give a char to the crust.

The website for Sally's Apizza is at https://sallysapizza.com/





