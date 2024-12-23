Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton is hospitalized for observation and testing after developing a fever

A source close to the 42nd president told NBC News that the situation is "not urgent" and that Clinton is "awake and alert."

By Kristen Welker, Elyse Perlmutter-Gumbiner and Dareh Gregorian | NBC News

Former President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized in Washington after developing a fever, a top aide told NBC News on Monday.

Clinton, 78, "has been admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital for testing and observation after developing a fever," said Angel Ureña, Clinton's deputy chief of staff.

"He is in good spirits and grateful for the care he is receiving," Ureña said.

A source close to 42nd president said the situation is "not urgent."

"The former president will be fine," the source said. "He developed a fever and wanted to be checked out. He is awake and alert."

Clinton has faced a number of health scares since he left office in 2001.

He underwent a quadruple bypass operation at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in 2004, and returned to the same hospital for another heart procedure in 2010, when two stents were inserted into a coronary artery.

He was also hospitalized for six days in California in 2021 with a a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream.

