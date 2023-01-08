Bills Run Away With Momentum, Patriots Lose Final Game and Spot in Postseason

The New England Patriots knew Sunday's game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, would be unlike any other. Head coach Bill Belichick said they were expecting an emotional scene as the Buffalo Bills played their first game since safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati on Monday. But what no one was likely expecting was to see Bills' Nyheim Hines return two kickoffs for touchdowns, including on the opening drive of the highly-anticipated game.

When Hines returned the opening kickoff of the game 96 yards to the house, creating an eruption at Highmark Stadium, it was hard to believe.

But the Patriots rode the wave of emotion and kept on par with the Bills, even taking the lead in the third quarter for the first time.

Patriots got off to a nightmare start. Showed resolve. Just couldn't, as has been the case for much of the year, put together 60 minutes.



Two Nyheim Hines kick returns. Long-distance dimes to John Brown and Stefon Diggs. Bills defined "quick strike." Patriots couldn't keep up. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) January 8, 2023

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

But then Hines returned another kickoff. Unheard of. Entering Sunday, there had only been four kickoff return touchdowns across the NFL this season and no player had more than one.

Then Mac Jones and DeVonte Parker connected to make it a one-score game. They couldn't convert on the 2-point attempt to get it to three, but there was hope.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs connected for 49 yards to put the Bills up 35-23.

With a little more than 8 minutes remaining, there was another chance for the Patriots when they recovered the ball but Mac Jones threw an interception not long after, all but sealing the Patriots' fate.

And after that, the wheels fell off. The Patriots lost 35-23 and finish the season below .500, with an 8-9 record.

Even with the loss, the Pats could have still advanced to the postseason with wins from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns. But only the Jags won this weekend, beating the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. The Jets lost to the Miami Dolphins, and the Browns couldn't beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, both on Sunday afternoon.

Bill Belichick not in the postseason? This is a rarity.

This game story will be updated.