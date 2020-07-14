Valley Stream

Black Woman Says NY Neighbors Racially Harass Her by Leaving Feces, Toting Guns

A Black woman on Long Island says she has endured harassment from her neighbors since they moved in nearly three years ago -- and she fears for her and her young daughter's lives because of it.

Jennifer McLeggan, a registered nurse and single mom, has a large note covering up the front door of her home in Valley Stream that claims her neighbors have been racially harassing her by throwing feces in her yard, leaving dead squirrels on her property and telling her to go back to where she came from.

McLeggan says she was cited by the city times and times again for dog feces on her lawn, but she doesn't own a dog -- her next-door neighbor does.

She says many of the incidents have been caught on her surveillance camera and she took the videos to court where she won a $5,000 judgment, but the harassment continues. McLeggan claims police told her they're unable to do anything until a crime has been committed.

Nassau County police say they're investigating the matter and elected officials and others on Long Island are rallying behind McLeggan.

After McLeggan's sister and others raised awareness of what she's going through on social media, a protest is planned Thursday on McLeggan's lawn where people will show solidarity with the nurse and call for an end to the harassment.

Assemblywoman Michaëlle Solages, a Democrat who represents parts of Nassau County, says she has been in contact with McLeggan and she's calling for a full investigation into the matter.

“Nassau County will not tolerate any resident being harassed or intimidated because of who they are or what they look like,” County Executive Laura Curran said in a statement. “We take these allegations seriously, and Nassau County PD is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.”

NBC New York attempted to reach out to McLeggan's neighbor but received no response.

This article tagged under:

Valley StreamracismLong Island
