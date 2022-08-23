Block Island Resort's Liquor License Suspended After Ferry Fight, Disturbance

Ballard's Beach Resort on Block Island had its liquor and entertainment licenses suspended for two weeks at a hearing Monday night.

The New Shoreham Town Council held a show-cause hearing following two recent disturbances that caused alarm among residents of the Rhode Island community, WJAR reported. Both of the incidents reportedly stemmed from a reggae festival held at Ballard's on Aug. 8.

Former Interim Police Chief Peter Chabot, who was working on the island that day, described the situation as "extremely chaotic" and "tumultuous," saying there were several altercations in line, along with some other verbal altercations.

State police arrested a man after a physical altercation near the bar.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

And later on, there was a fight on the Block Island Ferry leaving the island, resulting in seven arrests and several injuries.

The incidents led many residents and business owners to complain to the town council, according to WJAR.

Ballard's owner Steve Filippi told the council the reggae festival won't be held again and said the event is not indicative of how the establishment has operated over the past 70 years.

Block Island, a popular summer tourist destination located just south of mainland Rhode Island, has a population of just over 1,000 residents.