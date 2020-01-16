Blue Bell

Blue Bell Ice Cream Licker in Texas Pleads Guilty to Criminal Mischief

The incident took place in Port Arthur, Texas

File photo
Getty Images

A Texas prankster who partook in the viral trend of licking ice cream in cartons of Blue Bell and placing them back in grocery store freezers has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

A video posted to social media in August showed a man running his tongue in a circular motion around the top of a tub of Blue Bell before sticking his finger in it to get a bigger taste, and then licking it again.

He then put it back into the freezer at a Port Arthur Walmart.

This article tagged under:

Blue Bell
