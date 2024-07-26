Boar's Head recalls 200K pounds of deli meat sold nationwide amid listeria concerns

Boar's Head is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of liverwurst and other deli meat products because they could be contaminated with listeria, which can cause potentially deadly infections in vulnerable populations, the FDA says.

Authorities say they are investigating whether the contamination may be linked to an ongoing listeria outbreak that has killed two people, one of them a New Jerseyean, and sickened dozens across 13 states, this year. As of July 25, the CDC was reporting a total of 34 illnesses related to the outbreak. All but one of those cases required hospitalization.

The ready-to-eat liverwurst products affected by the Boar's Head recall were produced between June 11, 2024, and July 17, 2024, and have a 44-day shelf life. The following liverwurst products are subject to recall:

3.5-lb. loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst MADE IN VIRGINIA.” The products shipped to retailers bear sell by dates ranging July 25, 2024, to Aug. 30, 2024, printed on the side of the packaging.

The other ready-to-eat deli meat products were produced on June 27, 2024. These are subject to recall:

9.5-lb. and 4.5-lb. full product, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head VIRGINIA HAM OLD FASHIONED HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

4-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

6-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head EXTRA HOT ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

4-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

2.5-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF SALAMI” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

5.5-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head STEAKHOUSE ROASTED BACON HEAT & EAT” with sell by date “AUG 15” on the product packaging.

3-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head GARLIC BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

3-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

The products were shipped to retail deli locations nationwide.

Listeria symptoms can usually start within two weeks after eating contaminated food, but can start the same day or as late as 10 weeks afterward, reports the CDC. Pregnant people can suffer from fever, muscle aches and tiredness, while people who are not pregnant face the same symptoms but can also have a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance or seizures. Some people recover without treatment. Vulnerable populations may be more sensitive.

Listeria can spread among deli equipment, surfaces, hands and food and is not killed by refrigeration, health officials said. Reheating the deli meats to an internal temperatures of 165 degrees or until steaming hot can kill the bacteria.

If you had sliced deli meats in your fridge, you're still urged to clean it, federal officials say, and to call your doctor immediately if you have any of the above symptoms. If you test positive for listeria, health officials may ask what you ate, if you have any food left over for testing, copies of receipts and your shopper card number or information.

The FDA warns, "The severity of listeriosis varies and in some cases can be fatal, especially among the elderly, people with weakened immune systems or chronic diseases. Listeriosis can be particularly dangerous for pregnant women and their newborn babies, leading to serious complications with their pregnancy, including miscarriage and stillbirth."

The last listeria outbreak was in February and was linked to queso fresco and Cotija cheese sold across the U.S.