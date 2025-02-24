New York City

At least 3 dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes off New York City

Two victims were last said to be hospitalized in critical condition following Sunday's accident

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Investigators are expected to return to the scene Monday where a boat capsized off Staten Island, killing at least three people, during a sunny but chilly afternoon the day before.

Five people were pulled from the water -- and crews are looking for a sixth -- when the U.S. Coast Guard, FDNY and NYPD responded to a distress call in the Ambrose Channel around 12 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Four of them were unconscious. Three people died and two others were taken to a hospital in critical condition. There was no immediate update on their status Monday.

Officials say one person appears to be unaccounted for. The identities of the victims have not been released. A cause of the accident is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

New York CityStaten Island
