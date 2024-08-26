Police in Akron, Ohio, released body camera and security video Saturday showing an officer fatally shooting a man suspected of stealing a U-Haul box truck this month.

The video shows the moments leading up to the death of Michael Jones, 54, on Aug. 17, including the attempt to arrest him, and the moments immediately afterward. Police released body camera video from two officers on the scene and security video from the gas station where the shooting took place.

Jones was shot by an Akron police veteran who has been at the department for 2½ years. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave under police department procedure, police said.

Police have not publicly identified the officer.

Officers were at the gas station at about 1 a.m. investigating a stolen vehicle, which they had seen in the gas station's parking lot, police said in the initial news release about the shooting.

The vehicle was rented and then wasn't returned to U-Haul on the agreed upon date, prompting U-Haul to report it stolen, Akron police spokesperson Michael Miller said.

In the first of the two body camera videos released Saturday, an officer approaches Jones in the driver's seat of a U-Haul vehicle at a gas station. The officer knocks on and then opens the driver's side door.

The officer repeatedly asks Jones to step out of the vehicle and tells him he is under arrest. After he unbuckles his seat belt, Jones asks, "For what?"

When Jones does not immediately get out of the truck, the officer tries to grab him and yank him out while a struggle ensues. The video then appears to show the truck driving away while the officer hangs out the open driver's side door.

The officer warns "you're about to get f------ shot" as Jones continues to drive before he fires twice at Jones' side. Jones' head falls back, and his arms rise in the air before he slumps to his side, the video shows.

Jones is dragged out of the car by the officers, who handcuff him, the video shows.

Officials said in the initial police news release that the officers "immediately administered emergency first aid, which included applying at least one chest seal," and that Jones was pronounced dead at the scene "a short time later."

The body camera video shows one of the officers walking away to retrieve the medical kit from their vehicle about 55 seconds after the first shot was fired. That officer then calls for emergency services about 10 seconds later — more than a minute after Jones was shot.

Police also said in the initial release that a loaded firearm was recovered in the U-Haul vehicle. The firearm was shown in the body camera video, but police clarified in an updated release Saturday that "an officer found the firearm on or near Mr. Jones after he was removed from the vehicle," not in the vehicle.

Akron police also said they received two 911 calls in the moments after the shooting. The police department said one of the callers described events that appeared to be consistent with those in the body camera video.

"The other caller, an unidentified woman, alleged during the call that Mr. Jones was shot while handcuffed," police said. "The later caller's claims are inconsistent with the body camera footage, and the shooting of Mr. Jones occurred inside the vehicle. He was not handcuffed at the time."

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting the investigation. Akron police said the bureau also responded to the scene. When the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the state attorney general’s office for review before it is submitted to the Summit County Grand Jury for evaluation.

The police department said its Office of Professional Standards and Accountability is conducting a separate internal investigation. Results will be reviewed by the police chief and the city of Akron police auditor.

Mayor Shammas Malik said in a statement Saturday that his heart goes out to Jones' family.

"While it is never easy to watch someone's last moments, I believe it is important that our community has a clear picture of what we know so far," Malik said. "I am committed to making sure our community continues to have robust, open conversations about public safety, in order to strengthen a collective sense of safety in Akron."

Bobby DiCello, the attorney representing Jones' children, did not immediately reply to a request for comment from NBC News.

In a statement shared with NBC affiliate WKYC of Cleveland, DiCello said Jones' children were "devastated by what they saw." He said it appears officers used an electric gun on Jones and shot him, which caused him to lose control of the truck.

Jones' children "struggle to understand why the officers leapt into the truck, why they then tased him, and why they shot him, especially when Michael made no threats toward them of any kind," the statement said.

"Michael's children are committed to getting justice for Michael, and they urge the City of Akron to hold the officers accountable," DiCello said in the statement.

