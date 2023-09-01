Ohio

Bodycam footage shows moments before pregnant woman's fatal shooting by Ohio police officer

Ta’Kiya Young was suspected of shoplifting and confronted by two police officers in an Ohio grocery store parking lot on Aug. 24

NBC Universal, Inc.

Body camera footage showing the moments leading to the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman by an Ohio police officer was released on Friday.

Ta’Kiya Young, 21, was suspected of shoplifting and confronted by two police officers in an Ohio grocery store parking lot on Aug. 24. After being repeatedly asked to get out of her vehicle by two officers, one of whom pointed a gun at her, Young accelerated her car toward one of the officers, who police said was struck.

After one of the officers fired a shot through her windshield, Young was pronounced dead shortly before 7:45 p.m., according to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Ohio
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us