Florida

Bodycam shows Florida officers rescuing 3-year-old submerged in lake

When the officers arrived, they found the child waist-deep in the water.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police body camera footage shows the moments police officers in Florida, rescued a 3-year-old who was submerged in a cold lake.

According to Lauderhill Police, the incident happened at around 1 a.m. Thursday in the area of 6200 South Falls Circle Drive. Officers responded to a report of a child running toward a lake.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

When the officers arrived, they found the child waist-deep in the water.

The footage shows the officer reaching for the child, removing her from the water, and handing her over to another officer.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Shortly after the rescue, the child's mother arrived at the scene, and it was determined the child had wandered off, police said.

The child was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

"Thanks to the swift and courageous actions of our officers, a young child was rescued from a potentially tragic situation," Police Chief Constance Stanley said in a statement. "While we are grateful for this positive outcome, it highlights a situation that could have been prevented with increased awareness and precautionary measures."

Lauderhill Police also reminded parents to:

  1. Always supervise young children
  2. Secure your environment
  3. Teach water safety early
  4. Be aware of special needs
  5. Communicate with your neighbors

This article tagged under:

FloridaCaught on Camera
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us