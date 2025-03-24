Bodycam video shows deputies arriving at Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's home

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in New Mexico has released body camera footage from Feb. 26, the day deputies arrived at the home of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and found the couple dead.

The videos, released on March 21, were partially redacted by the sheriff's office due to privacy reasons, and do not show any footage from inside the home.

The footage shows the first moments deputies arrived on the scene, speaking to witnesses and appearing concerned over a potential carbon monoxide leak.

"Something is not right, something is not right," a witness told the responding deputies.

Witnesses at the home were emotional as they recounted what they saw as they looked inside the residence, according to the footage.

"I walked around on this side and I seen something laying there," a witness said. "All of a sudden to see that, both of them, bro, it’s ... sorry."

The bodies of the Oscar-winning actor and his wife were found inside of their home on Feb. 26, though officials have said the pair likely died much earlier.

Hackman died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributory factor, Dr. Heather Jarrell, chief medical investigator for the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, said earlier this month.

He is believed to have died days after his wife died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, Jarrell said, which is caused by hantavirus, a rare infection primarily spread by rodents.

"He was in an advanced state of Alzheimer’s, and it’s quite possible that he was not aware that she was deceased," Jarrell said during a March 7 press conference.

Investigators had said they believed Arakawa died on Feb. 11, but cellphone records released on March 17 show calls were made from her phone on Feb. 12 to a medical clinic.

The couple's bodies weren't found until later in the month, when maintenance workers arrived on the property. Deputies also located one of their dogs, Zinna, who officials said was locked in a crate and died of dehydration and starvation.

Bodycam footage also showed deputies calling Hackman's daughter Elizabeth, during which she asked for Zinna to be cremated and buried alongside Arakawa.

"If the dog is wearing a collar, could you save that for me?" she also asked the deputy, according to the footage.

The estate of Hackman and Arakawa filed a legal petition on March 11 attempting to block the release of photos and videos of the pair's bodies, the inside of the home, or their dog who died. A judge has temporarily blocked investigators from releasing the images.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: