Boeing 737 Plane Crashes in China With More Than 130 Aboard

A Chinese airliner with 132 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, China's Civil Aviation Administration reported.

The agency said the accident involved a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 and occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county. State media in the country said the crash sparked a mountainside fire.

The government agency said rescuers had been dispatched and there was no immediate word on the numbers of dead and injured. There were 123 passengers and nine crew members on the flight, the agency said. Reports from

The twin-engine, single-aisle Boeing 737 is one of the world’s most popular planes for short and medium-haul flights.

It was not immediately clear which variant of 737 was involved in the accident. China Eastern operates multiple versions of the common aircraft, including the 737-800 and the 737 Max.

Chicago-based Boeing Co. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 737 Max version was grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes. China’s aviation regulator cleared that plane to return to service late last year, making the country the last major market to do so.

China Eastern is one of China’s three major air carriers.