Bolton Family Mourning Death of US Army Reserve Soldier

A Bolton family is mourning after an unimaginable tragedy. On Wednesday, lightning struck a military training area in Georgia.

Sergeant First Class Michael Clark, 41, died, and nine others were injured.

His wife Rachel Clark says he was a loving father, her soulmate and rock and he loved serving our country. The couple was married for 15 years and had two children together.

Clark came from a military family. His dad Major David Clark served alongside his son. They were deployed twice together.

Submitted photo

David said he's proud of his son and enjoyed their time overseas. Clark served 22 years in the U.S. Army Reserve as reservist assigned to a medical team that performs surgery in combat zones.

Clark had deployed four times to Iraq and Afghanistan, the U.S. Army Reserve said in a statement. Clark and eight of the injured soldiers were assigned to the 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company, which performs emergency surgery and other urgent treatment on wounded soldiers in combat.

“Sgt. 1st Clark was a loving husband, father, and a Patriot who deeply loved our country,” the company's commander, Maj. Stephen W. Rhinehart said in a statement. "His leadership, knowledge, experience, and love for his fellow soldiers was immeasurable.”

It is with great sadness that we confirm that on July 20th, one of our Soldiers was killed & nine others sustained injuries associated with a lightning strike at Training Area 26 on Fort Gordon, GA, during a training exercise.



Read more: https://t.co/98THv5wDIE pic.twitter.com/GwmG6WcUsF — U.S. Army Reserve (@USArmyReserve) July 21, 2022

The family says the military had a service in Georgia on Friday in honor of Clark.