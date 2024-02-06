Bolts appeared to be missing from Boeing 737 Max door plug that blew off midflight, NTSB says

The NTSB's preliminary report comes about a month after a door plug blew out of an Alaska Airlines' 737 Max 9.

Boeing's CEO said on Jan. 31 that his company "caused" the issue.

The FAA has halted Boeing's planned production expansion of the 737 Max.

Bolts appeared to have been missing from a door plug that blew out midair on Boeing 737 Max 9 operated by Alaska Airlines last month, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Tuesday.

The Jan. 5 blowout left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage as the plane full of passengers climbed out of Portland, Oregon. The accident prompted a grounding of the Max 9 by the Federal Aviation Administration for much of last month.

The preliminary report into Flight 1282 places the squarest blame on Boeing and provides the most detail yet about what went wrong before the aircraft was handed over to Alaska Airlines late last year.

Boeing's CEO Dave Calhoun, under pressure to address manufacturing defects that have delayed aircraft deliveries, has said the company is responsible for what went wrong.

"We caused the problem," Calhoun said on a Jan. 31 earnings call. "Over these last few weeks, I've had tough conversations with our customers, with our regulators, congressional leaders and more. We understand why they are angry, and we will work to earn their confidence."

The FAA is also auditing Boeing's production lines and last month said it would stop Boeing from increasing production of the best-selling Max jet beyond the current 38 a month it is producing until regulators are satisfied with its production processes.

The Jan. 5 accident occurred just as Boeing was trying to ramp up output.

