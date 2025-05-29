New Jersey

Skeletal remains found at Jersey Shore identified as 19th century boat captain

Students at Ramapo College played a crucial role in identifying bones that were found on New Jersey's beaches as those of Captain Henry Goodsell, who died after his ship wrecked in 1844.

By Ted Greenberg and Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

There's been a break in 30-year-old cold case mystery at the Jersey Shore after experts confirmed skeletal remains found on three beaches belonged to a 19th century boat captain.

The bones from a leg, arm and fragments of a cranium discovered on the beaches of Ocean City, Margate and Longport between 1995 and 2013 yielded no answers until now.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Authorities said the remains belong to 29-year-old Captain Henry Goodsell, who died at sea 181 years ago.

Advances in DNA technology first tied the bones to the same person after cold case detectives with the state police turned to the Investigative Genetic Genealogy Center at Ramapo College of New Jersey last year.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Our job was to figure out who that individual was that the bones belonged to," Cairenn Binder of the college's IGG Center said.

Initially, experts weren't even sure how old the bones were.

"We kind of kept going back and forth between, are they historic? Are they not historic?” New Jersey State Police Forensic Anthropologist Dr. Anna Delaney said. "This is absolutely amazing because after all of this time, Henry has his name."

U.S. & World

Trump administration

Live updates: Trump tariffs reinstated by appeals court for now

Sean "Diddy" Combs

Ex-assistant testifies Sean ‘Diddy' Combs sexually assaulted her and used violence to get his way

Students at the school launched a search for genetic relatives and built out family trees that revealed ancestral ties to Connecticut. They also started looking into records of shipwrecks. It was that creative step that really helped them narrow in on the person’s identity.

"Delving into those they identified this ship, which then led to the ship captain," Ramapo's IGG Center Director David Gurney explained.

Goodsell was the captain of the Oriental which was a schooner that was transporting marble from Connecticut to Philadelphia for Girard College in 1844. But, on that voyage, the Oriental went down just off of the coast of Brigantine and the entire crew was killed.

Investigators were able to track down Goodsell's great-great-granddaughter in Maryland. She provided a DNA sample that did confirm the captain's identity.

"To our knowledge, this is the oldest case that's ever been solved with investigative genetic genealogy," Binder said.

As of this writing, Goodsell's family does not want his bones so they will stay at a state repository indefinitely.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us