Boston city councilor arrested on public corruption charges

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson has been arrested on federal public corruption charges, officials said Friday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office and FBI confirmed the arrest of a Boston city councilor and said they would provide additional details at a 9:30 a.m. ET press conference. Court documents confirm Fernandes Anderson's arrest.

According to the newly unsealed indictment, Fernandes Anderson is facing six counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud in connection with the use of federal money through her role on the city council.

Federal investigators allege that in late 2022, Fernandes Anderson hired a relative to her staff, despite rules prohibiting the hiring of immediate family members. The pair made a deal that Fernandes Anderson would award the staffer a bonus and they would then pay back a portion of that bonus to Fernandes Anderson as a kickback.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to the indictment, Fernandes Anderson lied about being related to the staffer when the hire was made, and later failed to disclose the kickback arrangement, claiming the large bonus awarded to the staffer was to pay them for previous volunteer work.

The bonus awarded was $13,000, investigators say, significantly more than the bonus awarded to any other member of the staff. Investigators believe the staffer then paid Fernandes Anderson $7,000 in cash, exchanged in a City Hall bathroom.

This is not the first time Fernandes Anderson has been scrutinized for hiring family members. In 2023, she admitted to an ethics violation for employing her sister and son on her staff and paid a fine for the offense.

The City of Boston receives federal grant money for some of its operations. In 2023 that amounted to over $10,000.

Read the indictment

Sources told NBC10 Boston on Tuesday that federal authorities came through Boston City Hall this fall looking into Fernandes Anderson.

In a statement Wednesday, Fernandes Anderson said she couldn't comment.

"To my people, District 7 constituents: You know that I am always transparent with you and always available. My job is to show up and fight for you, and I will continue to do just that--the people's work," the city councilor said. "Unfortunately, I am not able to comment on this matter at this time. As soon as I can, I will be sure to share more with you."

Fernandes Anderson's office said the city councilor is deeply grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of prayers, support and well-wishes that she has received from her community since the news broke.

"I am extremely grateful for your continued faith and trust in me. Thank you," Fernandes Anderson added. "I love you, and I will continue to work hard for you."

NBC10 Boston Political Reporter Matt Prichard has reported that it seems several on the council were aware of the situation and waiting for the news to come out.

Sources say a Boston City Councilor has been delivered a federal summons, but details are unclear.

When asked about the situation earlier this week, Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune issued the following statement:

"It is important to respect the legal process. Drawing any conclusions right now would be premature. As the President of the Boston City Council and as a lawyer, I want to emphasize that any actions that are found to undermine the law must be taken very seriously. The work of the Council will proceed without disruption and we will remain focused on the issues most important to residents, including acting with integrity as a body. At this time, I will refrain from any further comments, while urging everyone to avoid speculation and to respect due process."

Fernandes Anderson was first elected to the Boston City Council in November 2021, the first African immigrant and Muslim-American to serve the body. She represents District 7, which includes Roxbury, Dorchester, Fenway and part of the South End.