As daily protests calling for police accountability continue in Boston and across the nation, city officials are considering redirecting some funding intended for the Boston Police Department.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is considering redistributing funds from the BPD to community-led initiatives, according to his office. The issue is expected to be a focal point at a virtual Boston City Council meeting Tuesday as they continue hashing out the budget.

“I've spent the last week talking with my cabinet and employees at City Hall about how we make sure we are not just reacting to the events in Minneapolis, but how do we make sure that we are responding in a way that’s meaningful and brings about systemic change," Walsh said in a statement.

"I'm continuing to have conversations with Councilors and my staff about what our budget will look like this year because now is a time to roll up our sleeves and get real work done, not separately as the Mayor and City Council, but together as one government. I am committed to making real change and making Boston a national leader in building a more just future.”

Compared to other big cities in America, Boston has one of the lowest police budgets with 11%, or $414 million, of the city’s budget going towards police, according to Walsh's office.

Thousands of protestors were marching in Boston Sunday evening, calling for sweeping reforms to law enforcement following the death of George Floyd.

The issue gains attention in Boston after the Minneapolis City Council pledged to dismantle its police department following the death of George Floyd.

Today’s Zoom City Council meeting is expected to take up the issue at 10 am. Later, they’re expected to address facial recognition technology.

Let’s get specific about how to demilitarize Boston Police. Filed this for Wednesday’s @BOSCityCouncil meeting: https://t.co/7rtHaaFw8p pic.twitter.com/BkGJmMzYtt — Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) June 8, 2020

Boston city councilor Michelle Wu has said she wants to take a hard look at what she calls militarized police tactics, including the use of military equipment during protests.

"Militarized police departments are more likely to result in civilian fatalities, more likely to create incidents where there's a conflict or an encounter and someone loses their life," Wu said.

"The question is, does it best serve public safety and community stability and opportunity for the police department and public health department and our housing support to be funded how they are? Or should we be having a discussion that would get us to a different place and a different prioritization for our funding?"