8-year-old boy dies after a statue falls on him at Arizona hotel

An 8-year-old boy has died after a statue fell on him outside the luxury Arizona Biltmore hotel, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The boy's death was announced Monday, five days after he was struck in the head by the statue and hospitalized. His name was not released.

Investigators were still trying to determine Tuesday why the statue came apart and how the boy came to be hit by it, but they ruled out foul play, police said.

The Biltmore hotel, designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright, is part of a 39-acre resort spanning the Phoenix Mountain Preserve with views of palm trees and mountain ranges.

The statue that collapsed was one of 19 "solemn sprites" sculptures on the grounds of the resort, KVOA-TV, the NBC affiliate in Tuscon, Arizona, reported. The sprites are said to depict mythological figures representing the natural world.

Resort officials said in a statement Tuesday that they were "deeply saddened" by the family's loss and were cooperating with investigators.

“We wish them peace and respect their right to privacy during this difficult time,” the statement said.

