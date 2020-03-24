Tom Brady

Brady to Speak as Buccaneer for First Time Tuesday

It'll be the first media availability for the 42-year-old quarterback since signing with Tampa Bay

By Jake Levin

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Tom Brady was set to speak with the media on Tuesday for the first time since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent last week.

Due to ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus, however, Brady's introduction at noon will be limited to a conference call on an audio live stream rather than a traditional press conference.

The Patriots made their first roster move to address Brady's departure on Sunday, signing free agent Brian Hoyer to a one-year deal.

The Patriots quarterback sent out his farewell message to fans Tuesday morning.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Tokyo Olympics Officially Postponed Until 2021

Congress 50 mins ago

Coronavirus Crisis Latest: Navy Sailor Tests Positive at Gitmo, Stimulus Deal ‘Very Close’

Hoyer, 34, played for the Patriots from 2009 through training camp in 2012 as Brady's top backup before rejoining the team in 2017 following the trade of Jimmy Garoppolo. He was cut at the end of training camp in 2019, later joining the Indianapolis Colts.

This article tagged under:

Tom BradypatriotsTampa Bay Buccaneers
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us