American basketball player Brittney Griner, jailed in Russia in what the U.S. calls a wrongful detention, is being moved to a penal colony, her attorneys said Wednesday.

"We do not have any information on her exact current location or her final destination," her attorneys, Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov, said in a statement.

Griner, a center for the Phoenix Mercury WNBA team, was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February, after Russian authorities said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage.

The 32-year-old was sentenced to nine years in prison in August, and that sentence was upheld by a Russian court in October after Griner's lawyers appealed.

U.S. officials consider Griner to be unlawfully detained. National security adviser Jake Sullivan has characterized the court proceedings as a sham.

Griner took part in the Moscow Regional Court hearing via video call from a penal colony outside Moscow where she is imprisoned.