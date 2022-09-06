Broadway

These 21 Broadway Shows Are Offering 2-for-1 Tickets for a Limited Time

Highly anticipated and back for its first run since 2019, NYC Broadway Week makes its return engagement. Score 2-for-1 tickets with code BWAYWK

NYC Broadway Week is back, making its return Tuesday for the first time since 2019 with a splash of 2-for-1 deals to some of the Great White Way's biggest shows. 

The popular biannual program, now in its 11th year, runs from Sept. 6 through Sept. 25 and 21 Broadway shows are participating. Blackout dates may apply. Some shows are newcomers. Learn more and see tickets available for purchase now right here.

Which Shows Are in Broadway Week Fall 2022?

  1. 1776 (new participant in Broadway week)
  2. Aladdin
  3. A Strange Loop (new participant)
  4. Beetlejuice
  5. The Book of Mormon
  6. Chicago
  7. Come From Away
  8. Cost of Living (new participant)
  9. Death of a Salesman (new participant)
  10. Funny Girl (subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.)
  11. Hadestown
  12. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
  13. Into The Woods (new participant)
  14. The Kite Runner (new participant)
  15. The Lion King
  16. MJ: The Musical
  17. Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  18. The Phantom of the Opera
  19. The Piano Lesson (new participant)
  20. Six (new participant)
  21. Wicked
Since its launch in January 2011, NYC Broadway Week has cumulatively sold more than 1,464,000 tickets, generating nearly $100 million in revenue for Broadway. 

"We are most excited to kick off the fall Broadway season and the return of NYC Broadway Week makes it even more special," Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, said in a statement. "Savvy Broadway fans know this is an incredible way to attend a show and we look forward to welcoming you."

