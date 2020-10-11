Unmasked Heckler Faces Riot, Unlawful Imprisonment Charges in NYC Journalist Attack

What to Know The same man who wreaked havoc at an NYC health officials' briefing in Brooklyn two weeks ago has been arrested in connection with an attack on a reporter covering Brooklyn COVID rules protests

Heschy Tischler will be charged with inciting to riot and unlawful imprisonment in the Oct. 7 attack on reporter Jacob Kornbluh; Kornbluh said the crowd set upon him after Tischler pointed him out

The new COVID rules went into effect in hotspot areas of Brooklyn and Queens -- and Orange and Rockland counties -- last week; some communities have protested the renewed gathering size rules

A leader of the Brooklyn COVID protest last week that turned into a violent attack on a well-known local journalist is in custody and faces charges of inciting to riot and unlawful imprisonment, the NYPD said late Sunday.

Heschy Tischler is expected to be arraigned Monday in the Oct. 7 attack on reporter Jacob Kornbluh, who alleged he was set upon after Tischler pointed him out to the crowd. Tischler is the same unmasked heckler who wreaked havoc at a health officials' briefing in a Brooklyn hotspot two weeks ago.

He also was among those who cut the chains off playgrounds in the spring after they were ordered closed by the state.

Protesters gathered outside the 66th precinct Sunday night after Tischler was taken into custody; the next morning, the NYPD confirmed officers were posted outside Kornbluh's apartment for his protection after protesters moved there.

Kornbluh, a reporter for Jewish Insider, said he was attacked Wednesday night in Borough Park while he was reporting on the protest against New York City's latest restrictions on COVID-19 hotspots -- and that Tischler was the one who sparked it.

Video shows a crowd of men, egged on by Tischler, surrounding, jostling and taunting Jewish Insider journalist Jacob Kornbluh, who has been reporting on resistance to social distancing in the neighborhood. Tischler, who was not wearing a mask, can be seen screaming in Kornbluh's face. Kornbluh, who is also an Orthodox Jew, said he was struck and kicked during the incident.

Protests erupted in Brooklyn’s Borough Park neighborhood Tuesday and Wednesday night after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions on schools, businesses and houses of worship in some parts of the city and state. NBC New York's Ray Villeda and Checkey Beckford report.

Tischler, a City Council candidate who has been caught on camera making abusive remarks about the mayor's wife and others, later accused Kornbluh of "crying wolf."

On Friday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio said arrests in the case were coming "shortly" and should have happened sooner. Later that day, Tischler tweeted that he expected to be arrested Monday morning at the 66th Precinct.

In videos circulating on social media Sunday night, he expressed his outrage at being arrested and insisted the NYPD was breaking some kind of deal.

Tischler called his arrest a “political stunt” on Twitter. He has said he believed his interactions with Kornbluh were protected by the First Amendment. He is expected to be arraigned on Monday. Attorney details for him weren't clear.

The encounter with Kornbluh happened as large protests erupted in Borough Park last week following Gov. Andrew Cuomo's reinstatement of COVID restrictions on schools, businesses and houses of worship in areas where coronavirus infection rates have increased.

The majority of the areas facing lockdowns are home to large Orthodox Jewish populations, and religious leaders have complained of being singled out. The spike in cases coincided with the back-to-back Jewish holidays in late September.

Cuomo said Sunday that the so-called cluster areas contain 2.8 percent of the state’s population, yet have had 17.6 percent of all positive confirmed cases reported over the last week. They've also contributed to an increase in total COVID hospitalizations statewide; those have doubled over the last month.

The Democratic governor urged people living in those areas to abide by the restrictions even though the new rules ban large gatherings in synagogues. He says the rules aren't targeted to any particular communities but reflect areas that, in his view, flouted COVID protocol and allowed the clusters in the first place.

"We need the ability to focus on these small clusters now. Because if you don't catch a cluster, then it becomes a contagion," Cuomo said in an interivew on "TODAY" Monday. "We have to get smarter as a country. We have to get smarter as states. We're dealing with a virus. We have to use the science and get more sophisticated. And that's where we are in New York."

"We're closing down areas that are about one or two square miles, right? These are tiny areas. But we have that kind of data," he added. "And if you can target that way and close down small areas, then it's not inevitable that the spread gets so large that you would have to close down an entire city or a state."