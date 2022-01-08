Bruins ‘Heartbroken' by in-Game Death of Conn. High School Hockey Player

Bruins offer condolences to Conn. HS hockey player who died during game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins and several of their players have offered their condolences to the family, friends and teammates of a high school hockey player who tragically lost his life during a game earlier this week.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Teddy Balkind, a sophomore at St. Luke's School in New Canaan, Connecticut, died as the result of an on-ice collision during a junior varsity game against the Brunswick School on on Thursday.

The Boston Bruins are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Teddy Balkind.



Our hearts are with Teddy’s family, friends, teammates and the entire Connecticut hockey community. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 8, 2022

School and police officials said that Balkind fell to the ice and was cut on the neck by the skate of another player. Balkind sadly died at Greenwich Hospital in Connecticut as a result of the injury.

The Bruins are far from the only team that's honored Balkind, as the NHL has launched the #SticksOutForTeddy campaign on its social media channels.

Several Bruins players, including Nick Foligno and Jeremy Swayman, have offered their support thus far.

Sending all my family’s love to the Balkind family! Just heard the unimaginable news and wanted to send our comfort and strength to the Balkind’s and the friends around them as they mourn the loss of Teddy. Life is precious. This has been another harsh reminder. God bless 🙏❤️ — Nick Foligno (@NickFoligno) January 8, 2022

Boston's top minor league affiliate, the Providence Bruins, also offered their condolences.