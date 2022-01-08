hockey

Bruins ‘Heartbroken' by in-Game Death of Conn. High School Hockey Player

The Bruins are far from the only team that's honored Teddy Balkind, as the NHL has launched the #SticksOutForTeddy campaign on its social media channels

By Jake Levin

The Boston Bruins and several of their players have offered their condolences to the family, friends and teammates of a high school hockey player who tragically lost his life during a game earlier this week.

Teddy Balkind, a sophomore at St. Luke's School in New Canaan, Connecticut, died as the result of an on-ice collision during a junior varsity game against the Brunswick School on on Thursday.

School and police officials said that Balkind fell to the ice and was cut on the neck by the skate of another player. Balkind sadly died at Greenwich Hospital in Connecticut as a result of the injury.

Several Bruins players, including Nick Foligno and Jeremy Swayman, have offered their support thus far.

Boston's top minor league affiliate, the Providence Bruins, also offered their condolences.

