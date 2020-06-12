Bruins Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

An unnamed Boston Bruins player has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Friday.

Phase 2 of the NHL’s Return to Play Plan requires all players to be tested for COVID-19 prior to using the team’s facilities. As part of this process, the Bruins said they were advised that a player tested positive.

The player underwent two subsequent tests, and both returned negative. The player remains asymptomatic. The Bruins said they will continue to follow CDC recommendations and adhere to the NHL’s protocol.

All Bruins players who have returned to this point during Phase 2 have now returned negative test results.