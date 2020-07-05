9 Dead, Dozens Shot in NYC Gun Violence After July 4th Holiday

What to Know Shootings across New York City overnight left six people dead and dozens injured, a police detective said Sunday

According to the department, police recorded 63 shooting incidents last week, compared to 26 from the year before

Officers in separate boroughs were attacked with a lit firework and a single gunshot that struck a marked patrol car; only two officers sustained minor injuries

As the boom of fireworks receded from the New York City skies Saturday night, gunfire, stabbings and acts of violence were reported across the boroughs, resulting in the deaths of at least nine people and injuries to more than three dozen others.

The New York City Police Department says at least 42 people were shot since 9 a.m. Sunday morning and at least nine of those victims died from their injuries. A spokesperson for the department said most of those shootings occurred within a 15-hour period.

NYPD leadership called out city officials on Twitter, demanding action and pleading for help to stop the overwhelming violence.

Assistant Chief Stephen Hughes asked Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance why he hasn't responded to any shootings in the previous 24 hours. Unions representing officers in the department pointed blame toward Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson for creating what the unions called an "unacceptable environment."

Complete No Show in Manhattan North!! Shame!! https://t.co/vF9KBWrZdS — NYPD Patrol Borough Manhattan North (@NYPDPBMN) July 5, 2020

Disgraceful the amount of people shot in Manhattan North in the past 24 hours! Where are the elected officials and violence interupter!! The community is suffering!! — NYPD Patrol Borough Manhattan North (@NYPDPBMN) July 5, 2020

Mayor Bill de Blasio did not directly comment on the violence Sunday evening, but a City Hall spokesperson said, "The health and safety of New Yorkers is our top priority, which is why we are drilling down on problem spots with the NYPD."

The spike in violence caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who tweeted: "Shootings up significantly in NYC where people are demanding that @NYGovCuomo& @NYCMayor act now. Federal Government ready, willing and able to help, if asked!"

The majority of the shootings occurred within a 9-hour window between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday, Chief Rodney Harrison said in a tweet. Sunday morning, the chief said 37 people were shot in the first nine hours of the day and at least three of those people died.

NYPD precincts Shootings & Homicides

34 3 shot

67 2 males shot, 1DOA

44 male shot

73 2 male shot

77 female shot

67 male shot

32 male shot

44 female shot

69 female shot

28 male shot

75 female & male shot

47 female shot

77 male shot

23 male shot

43 male shot

26 female shot https://t.co/DjZ1sV7pcQ — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 5, 2020

Reported shootings in the city are up compared to the same period last year. According to the department, police recorded 63 shooting incidents last week, compared to 26 from the year before.

NYPD spokespersons confirmed a large shooting at a party in Manhattan that injured at least five people, a fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Brooklyn, as well as a stabbing in Queens near 52nd Street and Lincoln Avenue. At least one person stabbed was transported to a hospital and one suspect was still outstanding as of Sunday morning, officials said.

The overnight violence extended to the NYPD, which reported at least four officers involved in attacks that left two with minor injuries.

Two NYPD officers were injured when a bullet struck the window of their patrol vehicle. Ken Buffa reports.

In the Bronx, a bullet shot through the front window of a marked patrol vehicle overnight narrowly missed two officers sitting inside, the NYPD said early Sunday. Shards from the window cut one of the officer's face, the department said, but he is expected to be OK.

The incident happened just before midnight in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx. The officers were seated inside the vehicle just outside the 40th Precinct.

It was not immediately clear if police were the intended target. The NYPD did not have any suspect description Sunday morning.

Bullet strikes #NYPD vehicle w/ cops inside.



Two officers were sitting outside 40 Pct. when a single bullet pierced their windshield sending glass into the car cutting a male officer’s face.



Female officer inside suffered ringing in the ears.



Investigation ongoing. #MottHaven pic.twitter.com/wo4rfw0uEZ — Ken Buffa (@KenBuffa) July 5, 2020

An hour earlier, in Brooklyn, two uniformed officers were seated in an unmarked police vehicle when a suspect threw a lit firework through a window, a police spokesperson said. The explosion from the firework left one of the officers with minor burns and lacerations, according to the official.

The firework attack occurred near Gates Avenue and Stuyvesant Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant shortly before 11 p.m., the department said. Police said the suspect fled the scene.

The Bronx shooting coincides with the anniversary of the deadly ambush of Detective Miosotis Familia.

The officer was gunned down in the Bronx while sitting in a patrol vehicle on July 5, 2017. The suspect walked up and fired through the vehicle's window. He was later killed by police.

Familia was a 12-year veteran of the force and is survived by her three children.