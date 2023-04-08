Burglars Cut Hole in Coffee Shop Wall to Steal Over $500,000 in iPhones from Washington Apple Store

Police in Washington State are investigating a bizarre heist that left an Apple Store without hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of iPhones.

According to the Lynnwood Police Department, the sneaky thieves stole over 400 iPhones worth about $500,000 from the Alderwood Mall’s Apple Store on April 2nd.

Authorities say two burglars allegedly broke into the store after breaking into the neighboring coffee shop and cutting a large opening in the store's bathroom wall that connected directly to the Apple Store.

"Two men broke into one of our retail locations. Why? To cut a hole in our bathroom wall to access the Apple Store next door and steal $500k worth of iPhones," Mike Atkinson, CEO of Seattle Coffee Gear tweeted.

Atkinson told NBC affiliate KING-TV that he didn't know what to expect when he got a call from the police Monday morning.

"I would have never suspected we were adjacent to the Apple Store, how it wraps around I mean," Marks said. "So, someone really had to think it out and have access to the mall layout."

In another tweet posted by Atkinson, surveillance footage shows two suspects getting in and out of the store in under 15 minutes.

Police said no employees were inside the Apple or Seattle Coffee Gear stores when the crime allegedly occurred, KING-TV reported.