Bound Man Set on Fire on NYC Highway, Officials Say

Police and firefighters made a gruesome discovery on the side of the Hutchinson River Parkway early Monday -- a man's body on fire, his hands bound behind his back.

The NYPD and FDNY got the call just after midnight for a fire on the northbound Hutch near exit 6, in the general area of Co-Op City. Once the flames were extinguished, they found the dead man.

Authorities later confirmed the victim was male, and that his hands were bound behind his back. There was no vehicle near the body, though how exactly it got there and was set on fire remain under investigation.

The victim has not been identified.

Only one lane of the Hutchinson River Parkway, northbound was open as of 6 a.m.