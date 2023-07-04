Bus crash in Mexico leaves 8 dead and dozens injured

A passenger bus that covered the route from North Texas to the Mexican state of Zacatecas, suffered a crash and overturned that left 8 dead and dozens injured, Mexican authorities reported.

The fatal accident occurred in the Concepción del Oro population, at kilometer 264 of the federal highway 54 Saltillo-Zacatecas just after 6:00 a.m. Monday morning.

The town of Concepción del Oro is located nearly 750 miles away from the Dallas area.

According to the Zacatecas authorities, the bus belongs to the Zavala company.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"10 patients were transferred to unit number 12 of the IMSS Bienestar, located in Concepción del Oro, one to the Saltillo General Hospital and four to the Zacatecas General Hospital," the statement quoted.

Telemundo 39 reached out to the Mexican Consulate in Dallas for information regarding support for the victims however, they replied it is not their jurisdiction nor have survivor or relatives of the deceased requested support.

Gladys and Flor Casillas received a call Monday morning. Their father Gerardo Casillas was in a crash and it was bad. The minutes dragged on as they scrambled for information. Thankfully, Casillas survived and communicated with his family in Fort Worth from a hospital in Mexico.

“It was a lot of anxious and tense moments not knowing, not receiving answers, and not being able to physically see that he’s ok,” said Flor Casillas.

Zavala Plus LLC is headquartered on South Rogers Road in Irving, Texas. From the outside on Tuesday, the company showed no signs of suspending operations. The owner of Zavala did not respond to requests for comment, but NBC 5 spoke to passengers about the news who said they were concerned.

They specified that Mexicans who need any type of help and/or advice should contact the Information Center for Assistance to Mexicans.

For American citizens who need help and/or advice, they should call 55-8526-2561 if they are in Mexico. From the US, they should call 844-528-6611. More information can be found here.

The General Consulate of Mexico in Dallas specifies that if they wish to repatriate a body from Mexico to the United States, they should consult the CDC guide.