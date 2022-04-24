Calif. Man Arrested and Charged After Making Threats Against Merriam-Webster, Inc. for Use of Gender-Inclusive Definitions

A California man was arrested and charged after making threats against Merriam-Webster, Inc. for the company's inclusive language around gender, according to the U.S. Attorney's office for the District of Massachusetts.

Jeremy David Hanson, 34, of Rossmoor, California, was arrested and charged with one count of interstate communication of threats to commit violence, according to a press release. He has since been released ahead of an upcoming court date on April 29.

Hanson is accused of leaving threatening comments on Merriam-Webster's website as well as sending threatening messages via the company's "contact us" feature.

The comments left by Hanson were made in October 2021.

