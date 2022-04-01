Calif. Man Missing for More Than Two Weeks Found Dead in Park With Dog Alive by His Side

A missing man’s body was located in a remote area of a park in Los Angeles Thursday night, with his dog still by his side.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, had been missing since March 16.

One firefighter described the location as a good hike up from the park's merry-go-round. According to a missing person flier posted by Hernandez’s family, he was last seen near the merry-go-round hiking trails.

More than two weeks later, it was not just a heartbreaking discovery of Hernandez, but next to the body was his loyal dog, King. The dog was tired and hungry, but alive.

Through his grief, Hernandez’s cousin told NBC4 this loyal dog never left his owner’s side.

The Los Angeles Fire Department, the Los Angeles Police Department, park rangers and devastated relatives were all at the rescue Thursday night.

The body of Hernandez taken to a remote field as investigation into his death begins.