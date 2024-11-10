California approves stricter rules on carbon fuel policy — possibly raising gas prices

Gas prices could soon rise as California aims to reach carbon emission goals in a state already dealing with some of the country's highest costs at the pump.

The California Air Resources Board voted to update the state’s low carbon fuel standard on Friday. The move is an attempt to reach Gov. Gavin Newsom’s goal of cutting emissions in half by the year 2030.

This decision will likely result in higher gas prices, according to market experts.

“The impact of climate has affected inflation, so the climate is having an impact on the economy. The thing that I worry about is if you have this increase in the price of gas it’s going to negatively impact people, particularly at the lower end of the income distribution,” University of San Diego Economics Professor Alan Gin said.

The price of a gallon of regular gas is $4.51 in San Diego County right now, according to AAA.

Some drivers are nervous about what the future holds.

“Unfortunately, we can’t afford to not drive, and we can’t afford to upgrade to an electric vehicle. So, we are stuck. It affects the people who don’t have money the most,” San Diego driver Dana Crake told NBC 7.

CARB first approved the low carbon fuel standard in 2009. It’s one component of California’s long-term plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2045