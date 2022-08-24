California Set to Ban All Sales of New Gasoline Cars By 2035

What to Know The proposal would require "all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in California" to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

The proposal will add regulations to warranties and serviceability on electric vehicles to ensure drivers who make the switch to electric cars are getting their money's worth.

Californians with gasoline cars can continue to use them, and gasoline cars can still be bought and sold used, according to Newsom's 2020 executive order.

Regulators at the California Air Resources Board are set to vote Thursday on a groundbreaking new rule for emmissions and vehicle sales in the state.

The Advanced Clean Cars II proposal from the ARB, which was first presented this spring, would require "all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in California" to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

It's in keeping with a 2020 executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said in September of that year that California would phase out gasoline cars and "eliminate harmful emissions from the transportation sector" in the next 15 years.

The proposed Advanced Clean Cars II plan would create yearly quotas for zero-emission vehicle sales, and would increase the percentage of new car sales that must be zero emissions each year starting in 2026, until 100% of new vehicles sold are zero emission or plug-in hybrid electric in 2035.

California Air Resources Board

Here's how those quotas break down by year, according to the plan:

35% of new vehicles sold in 2026 must be zero-emissions or plug-in hybrid electric

43% of new vehicles in 2027

51% in 2028

59% in 2029

68% in 2030

76% in 2031

82% in 2032

88% in 2033

94% in 2034

100% in 2035

California already "enjoys the largest zero-emission vehicle market in the nation with more than 16% of new vehicles sold being zero-emissions or plug-in hybrids," according to the proposal.

Still, the ARB says transportation is the source of most of California's carbon dioxide emissions, and carbon dioxide is one of seven greenhouse gases that the ARB is responsible for monitoring and regulating to help mitigate climate change.

The Advanced Clean Cars II proposal would also tighten standards on emissions from gasoline cars and passenger trucks, and add regulations to warranties and serviceability on electric vehicles to ensure drivers who make the switch to electric cars are getting their money's worth.

The goal is to support "100% electrification by 2035" in the transportation sector, reducing the number of air pollutants and providing a bonus boost to public health and the economy "by reducing premature deaths, hospitalizations and lost workdays associated with exposure to air pollution," according to the ARB.

Californians with gasoline cars can continue to use them, and gasoline cars can still be bought and sold used, according to Newsom's 2020 executive order. However, the ARB proposal mentions rebates and other incentives for those who want to make the switch to an EV or PHEV.

The vote on the proposal, which is expected to pass, is set to take place on Thursday, Aug. 25.

If it passes, the rest of the U.S. transportation sector could see ripple effects, with a greater focus on affordable electric vehicles as the huge -- and influential -- California market changes its emission requirements.