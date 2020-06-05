Calls to End NYC Curfew Grow as Cops Arrest Essential Workers Alongside Protesters

What to Know Calls are mounting for Mayor Bill de Blasio to end NYC's curfew as the late-night violence that dominated early protests has subsided

There have still been isolated reports of looting, though the arrest numbers each day are markedly fewer than they were earlier in the week

In total, more than 2,000 people have been arrested over the course of New York City's week-long protests, including the mayor's daughter

The effectiveness of New York City's curfew is being questioned as thousands of protesters stay out past 8 p.m. and police officers continue to arrest essential workers even as the mayor says those employees are exempt.

A food delivery worker was detained by several NYPD officers on Thursday. A journalist who was standing in front of her residence was roughed up by police on Wednesday. A healthcare worker was beaten by cops after he filmed them past curfew earlier this week. All of them are considered essential workers who are exempt from Mayor Bill de Blasio's curfew.

Addressing the delivery worker who was cuffed by cops near Central Park West and 109th Street, the mayor said, "This is NOT acceptable and must stop."

"Same goes for journalists covering protests and out doing their jobs. They are essential workers, too. We WILL protect their rights. The public depends on the information they provide. Will get NYPD to fix this immediately," he continued.

This delivery guy thought he’s an essential worker, police seemed to disagree. The rules issued before the curfew very unclear but according to the state, restaurants, bar & food industry workers are classified as essential. #nycurfew #NYCPolice pic.twitter.com/OyZVuDkPuM — Kirsti Karttunen (@KirstiKarttunen) June 5, 2020

The worker was only detained, not arrested, for a short period of time, an NYPD spokesperson tells NBC New York. The worker was not making any deliveries when he verbally engaged with officers at the protest, a law enforcement source says.

In the video, he can be heard saying, "Are you serious? I'm not even doing anything," and asked the officers to look at his delivery app on his phone. The spokesperson said officers later verified the food delivery worker's credentials before he was sent on his way.

In a statement, DoorDash said, "We are gathering information and are in contact with City officials to determine what transpired. Essential workers must be able to complete their work and feel safe and secure while doing so, and we are prepared to provide them with our support."

As Gov. Andrew Cuomo and de Blasio sought to deflect criticism over harsh tactics from police enforcing the curfew, protesters spurred by the death of George Floyd stayed on the streets for another day Thursday. They're expected to do so again Friday and through the weekend.

George Floyd's younger brother Terrence made an emotional appeal for nonviolence Thursday during a vigil attended by thousands at Brooklyn’s Cadman Plaza, the site where police used batons against demonstrators who were out past the city-imposed curfew the night before. The vigil where Terrence Floyd spoke was attended by de Blasio and his wife, who were booed upon arrival.

It was just one of a number of protests citywide. In some cases, officials watched but didn’t immediately move in after curfew. At other spots, they made arrests with the batons and riot gear like on previous nights. In the Bronx, several protesters say cops started blocking the area before curfew began, trapping dozens of protesters on the streets before charging them and making arrests.

Another 200 people were arrested in the city overnight, bringing the total cuffed over the course of the week-long protests to well above 2,000. The mayor's daughter is among them.

Several New York City council members have called on the mayor to end the curfew, which was only imposed after a series of nights featuring violence, looting and extreme destruction largely blamed on non-protesters. Some counties and cities in California lifted their curfews Thursday after days of sporadic mayhem were replaced by largely peaceful protests.

"This curfew is serving as a pretext for aggressive and violent confrontation of protesters by the police. It is doing nothing to make our city more peaceful, it is doing the opposite," Chair of NYC Council health committee Mark Levine said.

Cities and communities across the country are ending their curfews today. NYC should follow suit.



The curfews are doing more harm than good, and the protests won’t stop until justice is served. https://t.co/UWAy3yUBlS — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) June 4, 2020

De Blasio said the "broad goals" of the curfew have been achieved, "but my plan is to continue the curfew throughout the week as I originally stated."

The curfew is in effect each day from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., ending on June 8, the same day a COVID-ravaged New York City will finally reopen after its months-long shutdown. Cuomo and de Blasio have both warned mass protests could turn into "super spreaders" of the virus, which could undermine the progress the five boroughs have fought so hard to make since its first reported case on March 1.

On Thursday, Cuomo said he would open up free COVID testing to all protest attendees. He said anyone who participated in any of the large gatherings should assume he or she has been exposed to COVID and get tested immediately.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said he believes most of his officers acted appropriately towards peaceful protesters but he offered an apology for the ones who responded to protesters with violence, saying suspensions are on the table.

"I have said where officers have acted unprofessional, we will deal with that, I will deal with that," he added, suggesting that there will "probably be some suspensions."

He says there are about seven videos that are under review by internal affairs, with another three that may come under review from Wednesday night.

Meanwhile in upstate New York, two police officers were suspended after they pushed a 75-year-old man who was out past curfew. The man fell and his head slammed on the concrete, causing blood to flow out of his ear.

Gov. Cuomo late Thursday called the incident "wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful."

