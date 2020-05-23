Ex-Congressman Allen West of Florida Injured in Texas Crash

Former U.S. Rep. Allen West of Florida was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Central Texas.

West's wife wrote on Facebook that his motorcycle was hit outside Waco and he was in the emergency room.

"On my way to hospital now," Angela Graham-West wrote Saturday evening.

She did not immediately release additional details about his condition.

NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News reported that West attended a rally Saturday morning at the Texas Capitol that was focused on reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Former state Sen. Don Huffines told the newspaper West got in the accident on the way back from the rally.

West, a Republican, moved from Florida to Texas after he left Congress in 2013. He served one term and once called for then-President Barack Obama's impeachment.

West is running for chair of the Republican Party of Texas.