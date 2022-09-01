Capitol Rioter Admits to Assaulting Officer Brian Sicknick, Who Died After Jan. 6

A Donald Trump supporter pleaded guilty on Thursday to assaulting the late Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the Jan. 6 attack.

Julian Khater, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting law enforcement officers during a virtual court appearance on Thursday before Judge Thomas Hogan. Khater admitted that he sprayed two officers in the face with the chemical irritant: Sicknick, and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards. Sentencing was set for Dec. 13.

The charges come with a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, although under sentencing guidelines his sentence would likely be between 78 to 97 months in federal prison.

Khater was arrested in New Jersey in March 2021 and originally charged with assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to injure an officer, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, and several misdemeanors.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden paid their respects to slain U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who lay in honor at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday night