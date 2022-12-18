Car Crashes Into Block of Stores in Boston, Building Evacuated Due to Potential for Collapse

A car slammed into the side of a block of stores on Corinth Street in Roslindale just before 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, exposing Sarah’s Skin Care and Makeup Studio and the adjacent Leise Jones Photography studio to the elements.

There’s major structural damage to the building, which is home to several small businesses in a tightly knit community.

“Every business up there, we’re all small business owners. We’re all entrepreneurs. It’s a lot of solo entrepreneurs, family businesses, the owners are family people, we all live in the neighborhood so it’s going to be I think a real test of the Roslindale community and we’ll be looking for the support from our neighborhoods and help from people who are around.” said Leise Jones.

The driver was taken to an area hospital by Boston EMS, fire officials said.

Witnesses on scene said the driver was able to get out before a chunk of the brick façade fell onto the car.

The biggest concern for firefighters was a potential collapse.

Boston Police is telling drivers to avoid Birch Street and South Street in Roslindale and seek an alternative route.

The small business owners we talked to asked for people to come out and support them.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.