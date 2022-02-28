Car Flies Off Highway Onto Amtrak Tracks, 2 Dead

Two people are dead after a car flew off the Henry Hudson Parkway early Monday morning and crashed into the Amtrak tracks just below the George Washington Bridge.

First reports of the accident, at roughly 178th Street and the southbound side of the parkway, came in around 2:45 a.m. Monday.

The NYPD said the car in question appeared to have flown off the roadway and plunged to the train tracks below. Police confirmed two fatalities, the driver and passenger. One died in the car, the other was ejected and found nearby.

Chopper 4 was over the scene, which was well below the roadway and in a difficult-to-access area. Amtrak warned of delays between New York City and Albany due to the wreckage.

The southbound Henry Hudson was partially closed, including the inbound lower-level off-ramps from the bridge.