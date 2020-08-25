Car Slams Into Outdoor Dining Area on Upper East Side

A car slammed into an outdoor dining area on the Upper East Side on Monday night, leaving diners with minor injuries and a driver was taken to the hospital.

Police say an Uber driver was near East 92nd Street and Second Avenue when another vehicle struck his car and sent it spinning into diners. The Uber driver says he wasn't injured but his car took major damage. Pieces of his vehicle were all over the street and sidewalk.

A couple who say they had just finished eating and paid their bill say they heard a loud noise. The next thing they knew, they were running for their lives.

"We chose the side street thinking it was safer," Father George Baker tells NBC New York. "I grabbed her, and we ran up here. Glass, everything followed us. So we're glad we're sitting here to tell you about it."

The extent of the driver's injuries is unclear but police say no one was seriously injured in the incident. It's also unclear if any charges will be filed against the driver.

Due to restaurants being forced to only offer outdoor dining because of the pandemic, diners like Baker are often worried about car accidents like these.

Just last month, an out-of-control truck plowed into the outdoor dining area of a Sunset Park restaurant sent three people to the hospital. A few weeks before that, a driver who fainted at the wheel crashed into the outdoor seating at a restaurant in Waldwick, New Jersey, but no one was injured in that incident.

There is currently no timeline for the return of indoor dining, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week.