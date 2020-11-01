Caravans of Trump Supporters Block Traffic on NJ Parkway, NY Bridge

With two days left until Election Day, supporters of President Donald Trump took their vehicles on the road, blocking several major roadways on Sunday.

The first tri-state caravan was spotted in New Jersey around noon when vehicles were seen stopped on the Garden State Parkway near Lakewood. The group's exact number was not clear, but multiple videos suggest the number was at least a couple hundred.

Photos and videos collected by The Lakewood Scoop show countless vehicles decorated with American flags, Trump campaign flags, supporters wearing MAGA hats and even a Trump lookalike.

Garden State Parkway in Democratic New Jersey at a standstill in support of President Trump. @TeamTrump @EricTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @POTUS pic.twitter.com/3tAL8oC3Tv — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) November 1, 2020

The traffic shutdown appeared to be contained to the northbound express lanes of the parkway.

Support for Trump in the Garden State is certainly mixed. In a recent Rutgers-Eagleton poll, the president trailed Democratic nominee Joe Biden by more than 20 percent with registered voters.

A caravan of the president's supporters was also seen on New York's Mario Cuomo Bridge Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., another large parade of vehicles drove over the bridge.