Cardi B

Cardi B Gets Extension to Complete Community Service from NYC Strip Club Attack

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rapper Cardi B has been given an extension to complete her community service stemming from an assault at a Queens strip club in 2018.

The Grammy Award-winner appeared before a judge on Tuesday. She now has until March 1 to complete 15-days of mandatory community service she received as part of a plea deal.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, was accused of ordering an attack on two strip club bartenders. She pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault charges.

Cardi B was supposed to complete her community service by Tuesday, but so far, had not done any of the required time.

